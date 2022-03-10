Sleet and snow expected across country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Hydrometeorological Service forecasts rainy weather across the country on March 11.

Sleet is expected in some areas. Mild north wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +4-7 °C at night and in the daytime,+3 °C in the evening.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 4-6 °C at night and in the daytime and close to +3 °C in the evening.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm Hg to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Mild westerly wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +2-5 °C at night, +6-10 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5-10 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.