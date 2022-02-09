Country registers 7,779 new COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 7,779 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 9.

Some 6,315 patients have recovered and 28 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 718,145 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 660,112 patients have recovered, 8,948 people have died. Currently, 49,085 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 19,314 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,316,102 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,306,245 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 44,505 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.