Azerbaijan changes rules for quarantine control of Covid-19

By Trend



Changes have been made to the "Rules for quarantine control of infectious diseases transmitted by airborne droplets in the territory of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been taken by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The changes involve:

- the period of isolation (quarantine) of persons with positive PCR test result on SARS-CoV-2 and those who were in close contact with them will be reduced from 14 to 7 days from January 24, 2022;

- an immunity certificate will be issued to a recovered citizen 7 days (previously, 14 days) after t testing positive for COVID-19;

- in the case of laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 in an employee with symptoms of the disease, there will be no need for coronavirus testing of staff members who were in close contact with him.