Country registers 854 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 854 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 23.

Some 1,569 patients have recovered and 19 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 613,059 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 591,724 patients have recovered, 8,257 people have died. Currently, 13,078 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,462 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,788,891 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,152,952 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 27,494 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.