Country registers 577 new COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 577 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 20.

Some 672 patients have recovered and 9 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 610,895 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 587,338 patients have recovered, 8,208 people have died. Currently, 15,349 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,777 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,757,381 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,066,951 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 77 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.