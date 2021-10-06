Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 7. Rainy weather is expected in some parts of the Absheron peninsula. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-13 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 50-60 percent.

Torrential rains are expected in the regions on October 7. Snow may fall in mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-13 °C at night, +14-18 °C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the tempera will be +0-5 °C at night, and +5-9 °C in the daytime.