Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 10

By Trend

Some 53,606 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,173 citizens, and the second one to 32,433 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,069,218 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,459,102 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,610,116 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.