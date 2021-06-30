Azerbaijan registers 86 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 86 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 30.

Some 26 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 336,047 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,219 patients have recovered, 4,974 people have died. Currently, 854 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,871 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,749,303 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,511,219 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,214,990 citizens, and the second one to 1,296,229 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 88,978 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.