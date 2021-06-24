Azerbaijan registers 51 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 51 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 24.

Some 76 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,676 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,870 patients have recovered, 4,965 people have died. Currently, 841 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,879 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,706,051 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,146,350 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,034,554 citizens, and the second one to 1,111,796 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 66,010 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.