Country registers 47 new COVID-19 cases, 111 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 47 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 22.

Some 111 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,568 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,710 patients have recovered, 4,963 people have died. Currently, 895 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,247 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,690,224 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,032,516 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,971,930 citizens, and the second one to 1,060,586 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 42,843 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.