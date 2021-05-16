Country registers 472 new COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 16.

Some 1,122 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 329,843 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 314,900 patients have recovered, 4,779 people have died. Currently, 10,164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,374 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,384,053 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,795,049 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,030,831 citizens, and the second one to 764,218 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 17,623 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.