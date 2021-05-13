Caucasian Muslims Office chairman talks about new mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

By Trend

The mosque to be built in Shusha city will differ from other mosques in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade.

“The beginning of the construction of a mosque in Shusha in honor of Azerbaijan's victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War is a great event,” the chairman said.

The foundation of a new mosque was laid in Shusha on May 12, 2021.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

A mosque with two minarets and a dome decorated with mosaics was designed jointly by Azerbaijani and Italian architects.