Country registers 980 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 980 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 16.

Some 309 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 241,651 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 231,370 patients have recovered, 3,298 people have died. Currently, 6,983 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,453 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,726,470 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 458,958 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.