Country registers 576 new COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 576 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 12.

Some 217 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 238,959 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 230,461 patients have recovered, 3,268 people have died. Currently, 5,230 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,595 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,690,711 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 443,888 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.