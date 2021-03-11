Country registers 608 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 608 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 11.

Some 128 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 238,383 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 230,244 patients have recovered, 3,262 people have died. Currently, 4,877 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,503 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,682,116 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 436,849 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.