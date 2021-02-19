Country registers 193 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 193 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 19.

Some 201 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 232,829 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 227,472 patients have recovered, 3,193 people have died. Currently, 2,164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,215 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,535,825 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.