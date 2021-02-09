TABIB: Vaccinations in Azerbaijan must be conducted only in medical institutions

By Trend





Citizens must be vaccinated from the COVID-19 only in medical institutions in Azerbaijan because it is possible to prevent possible allergic reactions after vaccination only in specialized institutions, member of the Working Group of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) Vusala Yashar told Trend on Feb. 8.

“After vaccination, citizens are under medical supervision for 15-30 minutes,” Yashar added. “The second stage of vaccination has already begun for citizens older 65.”

"Doctors talk to patients over the phone within two days after vaccination,” Yashar said. “These people can tell doctors about their complaints. In severe cases, the doctor can also come to a patient’s house.”