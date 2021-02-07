Country registers 115 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 115 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 6.

Some 201 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 231,022 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 224,961 patients have recovered, 3,156 people have died. Currently, 2,905 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,582 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,446,300 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.