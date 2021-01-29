Country registers 142 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 142 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 29.

Some 399 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 229,935 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 222,553 patients have recovered, 3,119 people have died. Currently, 4,263 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,342 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,394,476 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.