Total passenger traffic by buses in Azerbaijan for 2020 disclosed

By Trend





Some 150 buses ran in the direction of Baku-Sumgayit-Absheron district for passenger transportations in 2020, the State Automobile Transport Service told Trend.

According to the service, 35 buses ran in the direction of Baku-Sumgayit, 58 buses - in the direction of Baku-Absheron district, and 57 buses - in the direction of Sumgayit - Absheron district.

“Totally in 2020, over 8.2 million passengers were transported between Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron district, including more than 1.5 million passengers in the direction of Baku-Sumgayit, 3.4 million ones - in the direction of Baku-Absheron district, and over 3.2 million - in the direction of Sumgayit-Absheron district.

Besides, in cities and districts of Azerbaijan, taking into account intra-city and intraregional passenger traffic, 1,030 buses were operated in 355 directions and over 2.8 billion passengers were transported.