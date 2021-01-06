Country registers 799 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 799 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 6.

Some 2,383 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 222,200 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 201,596 patients have recovered, 2,818 people have died. Currently, 17,786 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,364 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,231,993 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.