Country registers 1,703 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 1,703 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 25.

Some 4,359 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 211,764 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 160,245 patients have recovered, 2,416 people have died. Currently, 49,103 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,300 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,129,291 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.