Country registers 3,712 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 3,712 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 27.

Some 1,359 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 109,813 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 69,931 patients have recovered, 1,291 people have died. Currently, 38,591 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 16,402 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,682,234 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.