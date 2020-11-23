TODAY.AZ / Society

Baku awaits cloudy weather

23 November 2020

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, and mainly dry in Baku on November 22.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula and Baku will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime. 

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 and -5 °Cat night, 0 +3 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

