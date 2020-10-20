Ecologists predict cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather on October 21. Rain is expected in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mm Hg above-average to 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent at night and 60-70 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. Heavy rains and fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +12-16 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.