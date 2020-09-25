Country registers 137 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 137 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 25.

Some 101 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 39,787 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 37,392 patients have recovered, 583 people have died. Currently, 1,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,705 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,087,578 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.