Country registers 139 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 139 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 2.

Some 154 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 36,732 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 34,116 patients have recovered, 538 people have died. Currently, 2,078 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,730 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 935,396 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.