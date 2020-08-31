Country registers 144 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 144 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 31.

Some 126 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 36,435 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,847 patients have recovered, 534 people have died. Currently, 2,054 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,042 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 922,069 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.



