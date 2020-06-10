Residents urged to stock necessary medication over possible lockdown

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Citizens are asked to stock up necessary medication to avoid overloading ambulance services in case of possible weekend lockdown, chairman of the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli told local media on June 8.

He noted that during strict quarantine regime introduced during the weekend on June 6-7, ambulance services received enormous amount of calls, which caused slight delays in arrival to the addresses.

"This weekend, some citizens to the ambulance even on the slightest occasion appealed, and in this regard, the number of calls per day increased to 800. Due to the sharp increase in the number of calls to the "103" service, there were slight delays in the arrival of ambulances to the addresses. Ambulance doctors are sent to different addresses every day, conduct examinations and take samples in connection with COV?D-19," Bayramli said.

Additionally, Bayramli emphasized that in general, this weekend, when strict quarantine requirements were introduced, the vast majority of citizens strictly observed the established rules of quarantine, showing exceptional solidarity.

Furthermore, regarding weekend lockdown, he stressed that it was introduced in order to minimize activities and most importantly human contact and that this goal was achieved.

He noted that as the incubation period of virus is 7-14 days, it is too early and impossible to speak about results of the weekend lockdown at the start of the new week.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

On June 4, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region during the weekend.

Under the lockdown, that was effective from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8, leaving place of residence will also be prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

As of June 9, Azerbaijan has registered 7.876 COVID-19 cases and 93 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4.377.