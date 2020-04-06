Two more deaths registered in Azerbaijan due to coronavirus

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Two people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) have died in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on April 5.

An Azerbaijani citizen, born in 1931, had diabetes, and another citizen, born in 1956, had a history of ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension and diabetes.

The analysis samples taken for COVID-19 were positive.

Resuscitation measures to stabilize the health of patients did not yield results. Presently, their family members and other contacts are being identified and quarantined.

In total, 584 cases of infection have been recorded in the country. Around 32 people recovered, seven died and treatment of the remaining 545 patients continues.