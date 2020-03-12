Azerbaijani embassy issues warning to citizens in Italy over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy has requested all Azerbaijani citizens in that country to strictly adhere to the guidelines and recommendations adopted by the Italian government regarding the epidemiological situation in the country.

In a statement published in the embassy’s official website on March 10, Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission has reminded the Italian government’s decision to declare the entire Italian territory a "closed zone" from March 10, 2020 to April 03, 2020, as well as the closing of all educational institutions, museums, etc., cancellation of all public events in connection with the COVID-19. Foreign nationals who are in Italy and tourists on a temporary trip are allowed to return to their home countries.

The embassy announced that Azerbaijani citizens in Italy wishing to return to Azerbaijan must send relevant documents to the embassy via email and will be quarantined upon return to Azerbaijan.

According to the latest data released by the World Health Organization (March 11), the number of infected people in Italy is 10,149, and the death rate from the virus is 977.

Meanwhile, 312 Azerbaijani citizens who were placed in quarantine have tested negative for the COVID-19 and released following the medical check-up and laboratory tests, the operational headquarters under the Ministry of Health reported on March 10.

On March 4, the country evacuated 276 of its citizens from neighbouring Iran, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East.

So far, 11 Azerbaijani citizens have tested positive for COVID-19.

President Aliyev has allocated 10 million manats [$5.8m] to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.