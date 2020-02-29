Azerbaijan discloses number of people infected with coronavirus

By Trend





Two Azerbaijani citizens who returned from Iran have been infected with coronavirus, Trend reports on February 29 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

These people have been placed in the infectious disease ward of the special regime of the hospital. They underwent medical treatment and the fact of infection with coronavirus was confirmed.

These people are undergoing medical treatment, their condition is stable.

The appropriate measures are being taken to reveal the people with whom these individuals contacted to reveal other cases of infection.