Azerbaijan’s Migration Service begins issuing “travel document” to foreign refugees

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service has begun issuing a “travel document” to foreigners residing in Azerbaijan with refugee status, Head of the service Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports Jan. 23.

Huseynov noted that with a “travel document”, foreign refugees residing in Azerbaijan will be able to travel abroad.

“Last year, 3.1 million foreigners arrived in Azerbaijan,” the service head added. “Prior to this, foreigners who received refugee status in Azerbaijan, found it difficult to travel outside the country. From now on, according to this document, they can travel to any country. The travel document is valid for five years. If during these five years a refugee has no problems, he or she can reapply for it. Ten people will receive this document today, on Jan. 23. Other refugees will receive the document later.”