Gazakh – a place where mountains meet plains

By Azernews









By Rasana Gasimova

Being full of fascinating destinations, Azerbaijan is home to some of the most charming places in the world.

One of this magnificent places, Gazakh region is located 470 kilometers from Baku, at an altitude of 800 meters above sea level.

The region comprises some of the rare natural and geological monuments of the country.

Numerous rivers, and forests stretching along them make Gazakh one of the most picturesque places to visit.

Gazakh is famous for 250 meters high Mount Goyazan that was formed as a result of a volcanic eruption. On the foothills of Goyazan, which is considered to be the symbol of Gazakh, you can see the ruins of an ancient fortress with seven towers. It is believed that in ancient times a fire was built on top of the mountain in case of threat of an enemy invasion.

Scientists believe that Gazakh was founded by the Arab commander Marwan Ibn Muhammad in the VIII century A.D. It was called “Kasal”. In the Arab sources of that period, it was noted that the district of Ghasak or Ghazak is a large residential center.

Gazakh is rich in ancient architectural monuments. The temple, belonging to the V-VIII centuries in the village of Yukhary Askipara, the temple of Shakyargala, Dairevigala, Girmyzy korpu and other sights and monuments testify to the ancient history of these places.

Another place that is worth visiting is Damdjili Cave, located on Mount Avei near the village of Dash Salahli. The semicircular cave has the 4 meters high passage. As drops of water continuously fall from its cracks, the cave was nicknamed Damdjili, which literally means “with drops”. Archaeologists have found various items belonging to the Paleolithic and Neolithic ages, as well as household items of the Middle Ages here.

The cave is one of the monuments of world significance. Due to the large number of monuments on Mount Avei and its surroundings, this territory was declared a State Historical and Cultural Reserve.

The historical monument of Girmizi Korpu (Red Bridge) is the crossing point between Georgia and Azerbaijan. The monument was built in the XII century under the Atabek ruler Muhammad Jahan Pahlavan. The total length of the bridge is 175 meters. The bridge is called red because it’s built from burnt red bricks.

Gazakh is a place where a lot of poets and writers were born. The place has nurtured such prominent personalities as Molla Vali Vidadi, Molla Panah Vagif, Mehdi Huseyn, Samad Vurgun, Huseyn Arif and Ismail Shykhly. Ghazakh is also the birthplace of the ashugs.

Gazakh is also famous as one of the centers of carpet weaving and developed horse breeding.