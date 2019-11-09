Grain sowing with increased yield carried out in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz region

By Trend

A trial sowing of two varieties of soft wheat and one variety of barley brought from France was carried out on an area of ??100 hectares in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Nov. 8.

The main purpose of sowing is to study the advantages of new varieties compared to local ones, as well as to increase yield per hectare, according to the report.

The average wheat yield in the Khachmaz district is from 30 to 40 centners per hectare. The yield of wheat varieties brought from France exceeds 60 centners. Moreover, the new barley variety is more efficient in beer production than the local one.

Director of Azerbaijan’s Center for Agricultural Science and Innovations Imran Jumshudov noted that mineral fertilizers are used during sowing. The sowing standards of the new varieties also differ from local varieties, Jumshudov noted.

“If in traditional varieties, 200-250 kilograms of wheat are sown per hectare, in French varieties this figure is 180 kilograms,” the director noted. “This allows farmers to save 50-70 kilograms of sowing material.”

Jumshudov added that trial projects are being implemented in agriculture in Azerbaijan to introduce modern technologies used in developed countries.

Specialists of the Center for Agricultural Science and Innovations of the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the Research Institute of Fruit Growing and Crop Production, informed farmers in detail about new varieties of grain, as well as demonstrated the technology of sowing. At the same time, during the trial sowing, the farmers were informed that the grain market in Azerbaijan is a strategic area.