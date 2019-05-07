Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Gobustan branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Gobustan branch of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the unique Azerbaijani carpets of 19th and early 20th centuries.

The president then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the branch.

Chairman of the Board of "Azharkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conducted work.

The Gobustan branch of the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC occupies an area nearly 1,300 square meters.

Thus, 150 weavers and 14 administrative staff members will be employed in the branch. The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point, sales room and a conference hall.

After viewing the branch, President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with carpet-weavers.

The president addressed the meeting.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the activity of the "Azharkhalcha" OJSC supply center for Gobustan regional wool and dye plants.

The center occupies a total area of 1,770 square metres and features a production and administrative departments.

The Gobustan regional wool and dye plants supply center created 25 permanent jobs.

The president talked to center employees and posed for photographs together with them.