Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Gobustan District Central Hospital

By Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobustan District Central Hospital.

The president first cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the president and first lady of the conducted work.

The hospital was built in 1965. The construction of the new building of the hospital started in 2014, and ended in 2018.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the hospital.

The 90-bed hospital occupies an area of more than 2.6 hectares.

The hospital was supplied with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices.

The hospital employs 26 doctors and 51 medical workers.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with the hospital staff.

The president made a speech at the meeting.