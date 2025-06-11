Italy to focus on tax reductions for middle class, Meloni announces

Premier Giorgia Meloni said her government wants to the tax authorities to have a more cooperative relationship with citizens and said the executive would now focus on tax cuts for middle class as she addressed the States General of Chartered Accountants 2025 (Stati generali dei Commercialisti) conference on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The government's goal is to cut taxes in a fair, sustainable way," Meloni said.

The premier said her executive's "work is not finished" after its reform cutting the number of Irpef income-tax bands from four to three.

"We intend to do more and today our focus is on the middle class, which is the backbone of the Italian production system," she said.

"We want to work to make the system fairer.

"Taxation is also the calling card of a State's credibility.

It must not suffocate society but help it to prosper, it must not oppress families and businesses with abstruse rules and a level of taxation that does not correspond to the level of services that the State provides.

"The State must then use those resources with common sense and without throwing money out of the window, which is what we have tried to do in recent years".

She also hailed her government's record on combatting tax evasion, saying allegations it helped tax dodgers with amnesties were untrue.

"This is the government that has achieved the best results ever in the fight against tax evasion," she said.

"Those is no tolerance for those who want to be crafty, but those who are honest and in difficulty must be put in a position to be able to pay what they owe.

"This is the simple distinction we have made".