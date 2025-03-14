Mercedes-Benz relies on Chinese technology to create cars of future

By Alimat Aliyeva

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to develop vehicles with intelligent driving capabilities using lidar (laser radar) technology from the Chinese company Hesai, Azernews reports.

"Mercedes-Benz will develop intelligent driving vehicles for global markets equipped with Hesai lidar sensors. This is the first time a foreign automaker is incorporating Chinese technology into models sold outside of China," the publication noted.

The decision to introduce Chinese high-tech components into Mercedes-Benz vehicles comes at a time when U.S. policy regarding the use of Chinese components and software solutions in global vehicle markets is becoming more stringent. Hesai was selected as the lidar supplier due to the accessibility of its products and its ability to scale up production to meet the demands of mass-market vehicles.

This collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Hesai marks a notable shift in the global automotive industry, highlighting the increasing integration of Chinese technologies in the development of autonomous driving systems. While the U.S. and European markets have typically been cautious about adopting Chinese-made technologies, the high demand for advanced lidar systems—critical for the development of autonomous vehicles—has led companies to explore alternative suppliers like Hesai, known for its cutting-edge lidar technology at competitive prices.

The move also reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry, where partnerships with innovative suppliers from various regions are essential for accelerating the development of next-generation technologies, especially as the competition in the electric and autonomous vehicle markets intensifies.

As Mercedes-Benz moves forward with this initiative, the integration of Hesai lidar technology could play a key role in enhancing the performance of its autonomous driving systems, ensuring that the company remains competitive in an increasingly high-tech, global market. The collaboration may also spark further interest from other automakers in adopting Chinese lidar technology, potentially reshaping the landscape of automotive technology in the coming years.