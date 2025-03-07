Erdo?an, Mickoski sign joint political statement in Istanbul

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an hosted a joint press conference with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, following the signing of a Joint Political Statement at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

In his speech, President Erdo?an emphasized the high level of cooperation established through the joint statement, stating, “We have established a high-level cooperation mechanism with this joint declaration. I also want to visit Skopje. The steps to be taken for economic relations were a significant part of today’s discussions. Our companies are continuing their operations with investments nearing 2 billion dollars in various fields. We are working to double the trade volume, which currently stands at nearly 1 billion dollars. The free trade initiative will contribute to this effort."

President Erdo?an also touched on the ongoing defense industry projects, mentioning that Turkiye was one of the first countries to recognize North Macedonia's independence. "We are two friendly nations contributing directly to peace in the Balkans. Our relations have become as solid as the Stone Bridge in Skopje. One of the most important ties is the Turkish community in North Macedonia. Our brothers who migrated to Anatolia in the past have made significant contributions to our country and have strengthened the bond between us and North Macedonia," Erdo?an said.

He further highlighted the ongoing fight against FETÖ (Gülenist Terrorist Organization) and emphasized the shared commitment to tackling the organization. The two leaders also exchanged views on global issues, particularly focusing on Ukraine and Gaza. Erdo?an reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for Ukraine’s negotiations and expressed shared will for a two-state solution for Palestine.

Prime Minister Mickoski, speaking at the press conference, expressed his pleasure at visiting Turkiye for the first time. “We have many common ties. There is a cooperation between the Macedonian and Turkish nations. Our meeting with Mr. Erdo?an was very important. This meeting serves as an endorsement of the cooperation. We especially emphasize the economic aspect,” Mickoski said.

He went on to praise Turkiye’s strength and influence in the region. “Turkiye is an economic and commercial friend for us. It is a very powerful country with a significant impact in this region. We must mobilize all our knowledge to encourage Turkish firms to invest in North Macedonia. We have strong cooperation in the energy sector, especially regarding gas. In terms of education and culture, and security, given that we are both members of NATO, our cooperation is robust. We addressed these matters and signed agreements with Mr. Erdo?an. The establishment of the cooperation council is an important step. This step is crucial as we aim to establish strategic cooperation at the highest level.”

Mickoski emphasized that the strategic cooperation with Turkiye was of great importance for North Macedonia, particularly in the defense industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors. He noted that strengthening these ties on economic, political, and cultural fronts was key to their mutual success. "Our relations are very good. The Turkish community in North Macedonia is very important to us. Mr. Erdo?an is my friend, and his past, Turkiye’s past, is closely tied to my country. He is always welcome to visit us, and I believe he will come to Skopje in the near future,” Mickoski concluded.