China ready to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, says FM

The Chinese authorities are ready to enhance cooperation with Ukraine and see significant potential for mutual collaboration.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sibiga on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

'China is ready to work with Ukraine to eliminate challenges and develop bilateral relations and cooperation,' Wang Yi said.

He emphasized the traditional foundation of friendly relations between Beijing and Kyiv, recalling that China and Ukraine declared a strategic partnership in 2011. Wang Yi noted that the development of relations between the two countries is progressing normally.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also highlighted that China is Ukraine’s main trading partner, a position that has been achieved with considerable effort in recent times.