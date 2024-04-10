French energy investor collaborates to explore feasibility of 100 MW green hydrogen plant in Sicily

Axpo and ENEGO, a French energy investor, have signed a cooperation agreement to explore the feasibility of establishing a 100 MW green hydrogen plant in Sicily, announced today, Azernews reports via Axpo.

The proposed project is slated to be situated in the Priolo-Augusta industrial complex on the island’s eastern coast, contributing to the emergence of a 'hydrogen valley' spanning between Catania and Siracusa. The envisioned plant aims to address the growing demand for green energy in the surrounding industries.

This initiative marks a significant stride in Axpo's strategy to actively participate in advancing the green hydrogen economy across Switzerland and Europe. The project will be conducted in collaboration with HYNEGO, a division of ENEGO Holding. Depending on market demand, there's potential to scale up the plant's capacity to 300 MW. It will be stationed within the Priolo-Augusta petrochemical complex, dedicated to producing green hydrogen for local industrial and transportation needs. Moreover, its establishment will further fortify Sicily's 'hydrogen valley,' with prospects of integration into the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) initiative.

In the forthcoming months, Axpo and ENEGO will embark on a comprehensive feasibility study to solidify the project's financials and business strategy. Additionally, Axpo is actively engaged in various hydrogen initiatives, including collaborating with the Australian company IGE to develop one of Italy's largest hydrogen production facilities in central Abruzzo’s Peligna Valley.

Moreover, plans are underway, in partnership with the SGV shipping company, to introduce the first hydrogen-powered passenger vessel on Switzerland’s Lake Lucerne, with Axpo slated to supply the green hydrogen required for its operation from a new local production facility in nearby Bürglen. Furthermore, Axpo's involvement in the "Arve Hydrogène Mobilité" (Arv'Hy) project in France aims to establish hydrogen refueling stations for vehicles by the first quarter of 2025.

Recently, Axpo showcased the potential of hydrogen, particularly in Switzerland, in a white paper, reinforcing its expertise in the realm of green energy carriers.