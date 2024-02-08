Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko beats world record for most time spent in space

Oleg Kononenko, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad and a TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station (ISS), has beaten the world record for the most time spent in space, Azernews reports citing TASS.

Today, at 11:30:08 a.m. Moscow time (8:30:08 a.m. GMT), Kononenko surpassed the achievement of Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka who spent 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds in space over the course of five missions (1998-2015).

This is Kononenko’s fifth space flight.