South Korea, Saudi Arabia inks memorandum in defense industry

Seoul and Riyadh signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of the military-industrial complex and joint development of weapons, Azernews reports, citing the official representative of the Office of Defense Procurement Programs (DAPA) Choi Kyung Ho telling at a briefing of the Korean Defense Ministry.

"The current memorandum of understanding is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the defense industry, and a joint committee has been formed in this regard," he said.

South Korean media, citing the department, noted that the memorandum should lay the foundations for joint development of weapons. The document was signed on February 4 in Riyadh by the head of the Department of Defense Procurement Programs, Om Dong Hwan, and the Assistant Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia during the visit of the head of the South Korean Defense Ministry, Shin Won-sik, to the kingdom.

The Korean Defense Minister is traveling to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. During his visit to the UAE, Shin Won-sik met with his colleague and visited a South Korean unit whose military personnel are engaged in training local soldiers.