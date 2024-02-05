Taliban-appointed diplomat takes charge of Afghanistan's embassy in Uzbekistan

Following similar appointments in Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, China, Russia, and Qatar, the diplomatic mission of Afghanistan in Uzbekistan will now be led by a Taliban-appointed diplomat, Azernews reports, citing Kun. uz News Agency.

Moghfurollah Shahob, the son of the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, was appointed as the head of Afghanistan’s Embassy in Uzbekistan by the Taliban movement on February 2.

Afghan news outlets reporting on the appointment have highlighted a prior ban imposed by the Taliban leadership on hiring relatives for official positions.