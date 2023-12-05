Coal supplies to Kyrgyzstan significantly decreased

Coal imports to Kyrgyzstan have almost halved. The National Statistical Committee provided such data, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to statistics, from January to September 2023, about 469,500 tons of coal was imported into the country. Of this amount, the supply of solid fuel is 459,400 (821,500 tons were imported into the Kyrgyz Republic for the same period last year). The supply of brown coal reached 10,100 tons.

Almost all imported coal comes to the country from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that in preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 it was planned to supply 1.2 million tons of solid fuel for the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Of this, 550,000 tons are imported D grade coal.