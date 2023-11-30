Saudi Arabia plans to attract skilled workers from Uzbekistan in 5 spheres

Ambassador Ulugbek Maksudov met with Faisal al-Dawood, executive director of K-Dot Partners of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the dialogue, the issues of legally recruiting Uzbek citizens to Saudi Arabia were discussed.

The representative of Saudi Arabia informed that he has established Dhaef Global Recruitment company in Uzbekistan and said that this company will help Saudi Arabia to legally attract Uzbek workers.

It is reported that the workers who have been hired and signed the contract will be provided with a visa through the “Musanid” platform developed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, Dhaef Global Recruitment has established cooperation with the Hilton Academy training center in Uzbekistan and organized short-term training courses for the recruits to improve their practical skills and knowledge of English and Arabic. Workers who come to the kingdom after training in Uzbekistan will undergo repeated training at the “Mahara” training center in this country and will be assigned to work according to their specialty.

It is noted that it is planned to attract qualified workers from Uzbekistan to the service, aviation, medicine, agriculture, and construction sectors. Also, since there is a high demand for cooks and waiters in Saudi Arabia, it is envisaged to hire workers in this direction as well.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to organize a practical trip of the delegation headed by the executive director of K-Dot Partners, Faisal al-Dawood, to Uzbekistan on November 30-December 5 this year, and to organize bilateral negotiations with the representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of the country.