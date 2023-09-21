Milan Polytechnic among top 50 universities in Europe

The Polytechnic University of Milan has made it into the top 50 in a new ranking of higher education institutes in Europe, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The largest technical and scientific university in Italy ranks 47th in the QS Europe University Rankings, putting it among the top 7% of the 690 tertiary education institutes ranked overall.

The ranking is topped by Oxford University, Zurich Polytechnic and Cambridge University.

In Italy Rome's Sapienza University, Bologna University and Padua university all made it into the top 100.