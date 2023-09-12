Georgian Deputy Economy Minister reveals electricity generation & export in 2023

Romeo Mikautadze, the Deputy Economy Minister of Georgia, on Sunday said the ongoing year was seeing “record figures” in the generation and exports of electricity, in an address to employees of the sector on their professional day, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Extending his congratulations to “all employees” of the energy sector in an event near Zahesi Hydro Power Plant near Tbilisi, the official stressed the figures of January-August had marked a “record high” both in generation and exports.

He also noted 64 HPPs had been built in Georgia since 2012, when the current Georgian Dream authorities took office, with a total installed capacity of 1,209 MW, and an investment of $1.896 billion.

Mikautadze added his body had signed 102 contracts since 2022 for the construction of 68 HPPs, 11 wind and 23 solar power plants, adding 13 plants had been built in the country since last year and seven more were expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The official also made a mention of the Gardabani Thermal Plant project in south-eastern Georgia, where he said a tender had been announced for the construction of the “highly efficient and largest” thermal power plant in the country.

He also noted large projects for delivering gas supply to various parts of the country and prospects for development of domestic green hydrogen production.