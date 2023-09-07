TODAY.AZ / World news

Education spending in Italy well below EU average

06 September 2023 [20:05] - TODAY.AZ

Italy spends 4.1% of its GDP on its children's education, well below the European average of 4.8%, Save the Children Italia said in a report on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The report said this lack of investment caused several problems, including a shortage of nursery places and shortfalls in the number of schools that offer school lunches and full-time programmes to help families in which both parents work.

It said that, while the school sector was a focus of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending on non-higher education has fallen since the end of the health emergency.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/238651.html

Print version

Views: 213

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also